Man killed in Durham gas station shooting identified

Durham police are investigating after a man was shot at a gas station Wednesday evening.According to police, itt happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the Pure Mart on Cornwallis and South Roxboro streets.Officers said 35-year-old Felix Morales of Durham was taken to Duke University Hospital where he later died.There is no suspect description at this time.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator E. Hines at (919) 560-4440.