Man killed in Durham gas station shooting identified

EMBED </>More Videos

Durham police are investigating after a man was shot at a gas station Wednesday evening. (WTVD)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Durham police are investigating after a man was shot at a gas station Wednesday evening.

According to police, itt happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the Pure Mart on Cornwallis and South Roxboro streets.

Officers said 35-year-old Felix Morales of Durham was taken to Duke University Hospital where he later died.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

There is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator E. Hines at (919) 560-4440.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingdurham policeman shotman injuredDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Wake County mother charged after 4-year-old child dies
DAY FOUR: Authorities continue to search for Mariah Woods
Russell Simmons steps down from companies amid allegation
Will he stay or will he go? Doeren considering Tennessee
Timeline of Mariah Woods' disappearance
Assisted living aide charged with exploiting elderly person
Search for missing Florida teen leads authorities to North Carolina
Matt Lauer releases statement over allegations
Show More
Clayton man caught cutting heroin with newborn in home
Officials: 13-year-old boy causes $300,000 fire trying to kill a bed bug
Raleigh police: Man in wheelchair shot in hip
Homeless man accused of killing woman in Fayetteville hotel
Native American students upset after non-academic grad stoles ban
More News
Top Video
Native American students upset after non-academic grad stoles ban
Durham woman begs public to help find her missing dogs
Homeless man accused of killing woman in Fayetteville hotel
News Digest for Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017
More Video