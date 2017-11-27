Man killed in Nash County plant explosion identified

EMBED </>More Videos

A worker was killed when an explosion happened at a plant in Middlesex.

MIDDLESEX, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities have identified a man killed in a water purification plant explosion in Nash County on Friday morning.

The explosion happened just after 9:30 a.m. at the Pencco Corp plant off US 264A in Middlesex. The plant manager, 64-year-old Dale Allen Bachmann, died.

An employee happened to be driving by when the explosion occurred, and he called 911.



Images from Chopper 11 HD showed some damage to one of the white tanks at the facility. The explosion happened in an outside area, not inside the facility.



The Middlesex Police Chief told ABC11 that officers arrived to find Bachmann dead at the scene. He was working there alone when the explosion happened.

There were no other injuries.

A HazMat team was called in to clean up the debris and was still on the scene late Friday afternoon.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
explosionperson killedNash CountyMiddlesex
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
IT'S OFFICIAL! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged
Son charged with murder in death of Franklinton man
Trump has privately questioned authenticity of 'Access Hollywood' tape, sources say
Prisoner hides in dumpster, gets stuck in trash truck
Bobcat survives 50 miles trapped in grill of a car
Replacing lymph nodes to ease painful legacy of cancer care
Navy will require new running test ahead of boot camp
Veterans are key as surge of states OK medical pot for PTSD
Show More
Officials: Structure fire spreads into Durham County woods
Police investigate shooting at Raleigh nightclub
Campus police investigate armed robbery at Duke Gardens
Pastor charged with killing family on Thanksgiving
22 hurt when floor collapses at nightclub
More News
Top Video
Oops! Test drive gone awry lands new Audi in Cary pond
Christmas-tree farming is a year-round job
Armstrong: 5 biggest NC State-UNC football moments
NC DHHS data security incident could affect thousands
More Video