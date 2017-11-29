Durham police are investigating after a man was killed at a gas station Wednesday evening.According to police, the incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the Pure Mart on Cornwallis and South Roxboro streets.Officers said the unidentified man was taken to Duke University Hospital where he later died.Police have not released his identity or the severity of his injury.There is no suspect description at this time.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator E. Hines at (919) 560-4440.