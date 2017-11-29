Man killed in shooting at Durham gas station; police investigating as homicide

Durham police are investigating after someone was shot at a gas station Wednesday evening. (WTVD)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Durham police are investigating after a man was killed at a gas station Wednesday evening.

According to police, the incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the Pure Mart on Cornwallis and South Roxboro streets.

Officers said the unidentified man was taken to Duke University Hospital where he later died.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Police have not released his identity or the severity of his injury.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator E. Hines at (919) 560-4440.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingdurham policeman shotman injuredDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AMBER ALERT: Sheriff asks public to help search for Mariah
Timeline of Mariah Woods' disappearance
Raleigh police investigate after man was shot in hip
Homeless man accused of killing woman in Fayetteville hotel
Native American students upset after non-academic grad stoles ban
Durham woman begs public to help find her missing dogs
String of fires in North Raleigh possibly connected
Man charged in mall parking lot shootout
Show More
Police searching for man who robbed Fayetteville business
Will American have a pilot for your holiday flight?
Cary home improvement job takes two years to complete
Warrant: Woman who wandered away from friends in Raleigh was raped
Garrison Keillor fired over alleged improper behavior
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 North Carolina Holiday Flotilla winners
PHOTOS: These long-time shelter dogs need homes!
Triangle places in National Gingerbread Competition
PHOTOS: North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival
More Photos