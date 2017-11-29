Man killed in shooting outside Raleigh condos identified

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --Authorities are investigating a fatal early-morning shooting outside a Raleigh condo complex.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Raven Road in northern Raleigh.
Officials tell ABC11 that 31-year-old Jose Juan Melendez, Jr., was shot in the jaw and found lying in the parking lot when police arrived.
#BREAKING @raleighpolice investigating a homicide on Raven Road. Victim: 31 year old man, found in apt parking lot, shot in his jaw. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/SztSYHc3oq— Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) November 29, 2017
He was taken to WakeMed where he later died.
Police do not have a description of a suspect at this time.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.