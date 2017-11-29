Man killed in shooting outside Raleigh condos identified

EMBED </>More Videos

Police investigating fatal shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities are investigating a fatal early-morning shooting outside a Raleigh condo complex.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Raven Road in northern Raleigh.

Officials tell ABC11 that 31-year-old Jose Juan Melendez, Jr., was shot in the jaw and found lying in the parking lot when police arrived.



He was taken to WakeMed where he later died.

Police do not have a description of a suspect at this time.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AMBER ALERT: Sheriff asks public to help search for Mariah
Man charged in mall parking lot shootout
Warrant: Woman who wandered away from friends in Raleigh was raped
Garrison Keillor fired over alleged improper behavior
Duke Energy wants money back for handed out bottled water
Suspicious bag prompts evacuation at Durham immigration office
Raleigh gym owner faces new indecent liberties charge
NBC's Matt Lauer fired for inappropriate workplace behavior
Show More
Conservative speaker arrested at 'It's OK to be White' event at UConn
Man shot in Durham County home invasion
Teacher charged with cocaine possession after video surfaces
North Korea's new missile could reach US eastern seaboard
I-Team: Infants hospitalized for opioids jump 893 percent
More News
Top Video
Try these gingerbread cookies
Escaped California inmate shouldn't be hard to spot
Night went from quiet to '100 mph' with shooting, chase
Second Harvest food bank seeks help for holiday shortage
More Video