Man killed in shooting outside Raleigh condos identified

#BREAKING @raleighpolice investigating a homicide on Raven Road. Victim: 31 year old man, found in apt parking lot, shot in his jaw. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/SztSYHc3oq — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) November 29, 2017

Authorities are investigating a fatal early-morning shooting outside a Raleigh condo complex.It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Raven Road in northern Raleigh.Officials tell ABC11 that 31-year-old Jose Juan Melendez, Jr., was shot in the jaw and found lying in the parking lot when police arrived.He was taken to WakeMed where he later died.Police do not have a description of a suspect at this time.The incident is being investigated as a homicide.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visitfor text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.