Man killed in shooting outside Raleigh condos

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities are investigating a fatal early-morning shooting outside a Raleigh condo complex.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Raven Road in northern Raleigh.

Officials tell ABC11 that a 31-year-old man was shot in the jaw and found lying in the parking lot when police arrived.



He was taken to WakeMed where he later died.

Police do not have a description of a suspect at this time.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

