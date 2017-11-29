Man killed in shooting outside Raleigh condos

#BREAKING @raleighpolice investigating a homicide on Raven Road. Victim: 31 year old man, found in apt parking lot, shot in his jaw. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/SztSYHc3oq — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) November 29, 2017

Authorities are investigating a fatal early-morning shooting outside a Raleigh condo complex.It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Raven Road in northern Raleigh.Officials tell ABC11 that a 31-year-old man was shot in the jaw and found lying in the parking lot when police arrived.He was taken to WakeMed where he later died.Police do not have a description of a suspect at this time.The incident is being investigated as a homicide.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visitfor text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.