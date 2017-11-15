JOHNSTON COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a Garner man died Tuesday night when hit pickup truck hit a tree along Interstate 40.
It happened around 10 p.m. along westbound I-40 in Johnston County.
Troopers said 20-year-old Jonathan L. Tatino went off the left side of the highway, overcorrected, and lost control before his truck slammed into a pine tree.
Tatino was declared dead at the scene. A passenger in the truck was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries.
Both men were wearing seatbelts.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
