Man killed, woman critically injured in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police are searching for the person(s) responsible for fatally shooting a man and critically injuring a woman.

The incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Willowbrook Drive.

When officers arrived, they found the pair suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both the male and female were transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where the man was pronounced dead.

Officials have yet to release the names of the victims.

Those with any information are asked to call detective J.T. Hall at (910)-729-2934 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
