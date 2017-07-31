Police: Dunkin Donuts customer overdoses in bathroom while son waits outside

Christopher Morrissey (Credit: Manchester New Hampshire Police)

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire --
A Boston man was arrested after police said he injected himself with heroin in a Dunkin Donuts bathroom while his son waited outside.

According to WSOC, police said 26-year-old Christopher Morrissey went into the bathroom of the Dunkin Donuts to take heroin, and that while he did so, he left the 9-year-old boy waiting in the dining area.

The boy eventually alerted staff that Morrissey had been inside the bathroom for a long period of time. Staff members entered and found him unconscious, police said.

They immediately called 911, and emergency officials arrived and administered Narcan to Morrissey who was then taken to Elliot Hospital.

The boy was placed in the care of his grandmother.

Morrissey has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and was released on $2,000 personal recognizance bail.
