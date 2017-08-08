Man pointing gun in traffic claims self defense

A Texas man claims self defense after being caught on camera pointing a gun at another driver.The suspect turned himself in to Dallas police Monday. He claims he thought the other driver's cell phone was a weapon.Victoria Best caught the image on her cell phone while she was driving to work Friday afternoon on I-35 east.Best said it started with a man driving around her car erratically. Eventually she said the driver pulled up beside her pointing a gun at her.He never fired the weapon and eventually drove off.charges are pending after a review of all sides of the story and further evidence.