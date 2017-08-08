  • BREAKING NEWS Traffic accidents being reported during the wet commute. Give yourself extra time

Man pointing gun in traffic claims self defense

Man pointing gun in traffic claims self defense (WTVD)

DALLAS, Texas (WTVD) --
A Texas man claims self defense after being caught on camera pointing a gun at another driver.

The suspect turned himself in to Dallas police Monday. He claims he thought the other driver's cell phone was a weapon.

Victoria Best caught the image on her cell phone while she was driving to work Friday afternoon on I-35 east.

Best said it started with a man driving around her car erratically. Eventually she said the driver pulled up beside her pointing a gun at her.

He never fired the weapon and eventually drove off.

charges are pending after a review of all sides of the story and further evidence.
