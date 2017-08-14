Man returns 1940s army uniform to late soldier's family

(Shutterstock)

HAMPSTEAD, Md. --
A late Maryland man's 1940s Army uniform that ended up at a thrift store across the country is back with his family thanks to a kind stranger.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Bruce Campbell found the olive green jacket a thrift store in Spokane, Washington. The military historian noticed the uniform still had a label for a Baltimore manufacturer and was dated September 1947. The jacket even had a name: COL. A. L. SHREVE.

Campbell concluded the uniform belonged to Col. Arthur Lee Shreve Jr., who served in both World Wars. Shreve died in 1969.

Campbell said he decided the "uniform had to go home" and sent the jacket to Heather Shreve of Hampstead, Maryland, who has documented her grandfather's life.

Heather Shreve said she was "stunned" by the gift
