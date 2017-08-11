BUZZWORTHY

Man claims 'angel' helped drive his truck after drive shaft flew through windshield

Steve Montgomery believes an angel helped him to safety (Credit: WGHP via Steve Montgomery )

IMPERIAL, Missouri --
A 56-year-old Missouri man claims an "angel" helped drive his truck to safety Tuesday night after a drive shaft speared his windshield and nearly killed him, WGHP reports.

Steve Montgomery said he was driving on Interstate 55 in Imperial around 8:15 p.m. when the near-death incident happened.

On the road, he noticed what he thought was a pipe rolling around. Minutes later, he said a tow truck hit the object, launching it towards his truck.

"It shot it out in the air, it was just flipping and flipping and flipping...like somebody grabbed it out of the air...its just like (they) just took it and speared it into the truck...I couldn't actually sit up because the drive shaft was right where my face was...I shouldn't even be here talking to you," he said.

Luckily, he was able to pull over safely.

In a photo taken of the wreckage, you can see what looks like a V-shaped object in the sky. Montgomery believes it was an angel.

"I think an angel was driving the truck," Montgomery said. "When I was down and I couldn't see the highway to keep it in the road, somebody else was driving that truck."
