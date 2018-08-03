Man sentenced to life in prison in 2015 murder of ex-girlfriend in Franklinton

FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) --A Zebulon man will spend the rest of his life in jail for the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend in 2015.
The victim's family told ABC11 that a jury found Garry A. Yarborough guilty on all counts in the murder and kidnapping of Tracy Williams.
The jury deliberated for about three hours before returning the guilty verdicts, District Attorney Mike Waters said Friday.
Williams was killed July 26, 2015, in a Food Lion parking lot on U.S. 1 in Franklinton.
RELATED:
Court documents show Franklin County murder suspect has been arrested 89 times
Williams' sister said she was in the courtroom when Yarborough was given a life sentence.
She said he apologized to the court after the verdict was read.
Yarborough was sentenced to life in prison without patrole for the first-degree murder conviction plus 40 years for the other offenses.
The family says that, while they're happy with the outcome of the case, they're looking forward to the future and working to change domestic violence laws in the state.
ABC11 found Williams had a protective order against Yarborough at the time of the shooting.
He had a history of domestic violence and court records showed he had been arrested 89 times for various crimes.
Williams' sister said the justice system failed her.