Man seriously wounded in Durham apartment complex shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in a north Durham apartment complex parking lot that left a man seriously wounded.It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Chalk Level Road west of North Duke Street.Pictures from the scene showed a Mercedes resting against a tree where it appeared the driver tried to leave the area after the shooting but lost control. There were bullet holes in the windshield.Police said the man's injuries are life-threatening. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.