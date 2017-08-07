Man seriously wounded in Durham apartment complex shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Man seriously wounded in Durham apartment complex shooting

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Police are investigating a shooting in a north Durham apartment complex parking lot that left a man seriously wounded.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Chalk Level Road west of North Duke Street.

Pictures from the scene showed a Mercedes resting against a tree where it appeared the driver tried to leave the area after the shooting but lost control. There were bullet holes in the windshield.

Police said the man's injuries are life-threatening. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Durham issues sewer 'blow back,' foul odor warning
Durham Downtown YMCA pool reopens
Mom, 6-year-old daughter killed after plunging into pond
Raleigh woman still held in Honduras
4-year-old shot in head in apparent road rage incident: Police
Check out Chapel Hill's menagerie of marionettes
Police looking for suspect in string of home burglaries
Kirby Derby coming to Raleigh's Dix Park
Show More
DirecTV technician damages home
'Armed and dangerous' Roxboro man turns himself in
Zebulon man facing sex offense charges involving child
Powerball Fever: Jackpot now a whopping $307M
Truck carrying canoe wrecks
More News
Top Video
Raleigh woman still held in Honduras
Police looking for suspect in string of home burglaries
'Armed and dangerous' Roxboro man turns himself in
Basketball rival helps raise $9M for V Foundation
More Video