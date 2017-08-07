Man seriously wounded in Durham apartment complex shooting

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --Police are investigating a shooting in a north Durham apartment complex parking lot that left a man seriously wounded.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Chalk Level Road west of North Duke Street.
Pictures from the scene showed a Mercedes resting against a tree where it appeared the driver tried to leave the area after the shooting but lost control. There were bullet holes in the windshield.
Police said the man's injuries are life-threatening. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.