The Durham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man seriously hurt Friday morning.It happened just after 9 a.m. on University Drive at Hill Street - south of Hwy 147.Authorities tell ABC11 that the victim was in a green Toyota Camry.Police are looking for a suspect who ran off on foot.The man who was shot was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Authorities say it is unclear if the crime was random.University Drive was blocked for about two hours as police investigated.ABC11 will update this story as more information becomes available.