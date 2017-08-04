Man shot along Durham roadway, suspect remains on the loose

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Durham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man seriously hurt Friday morning.

It happened just after 9 a.m. on University Drive at Hill Street - south of Hwy 147.

Authorities tell ABC11 that the victim was in a green Toyota Camry.

Police are looking for a suspect who ran off on foot.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say it is unclear if the crime was random.

University Drive was blocked for about two hours as police investigated.

ABC11 will update this story as more information becomes available.
