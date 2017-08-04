DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Durham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man seriously hurt Friday morning.
It happened just after 9 a.m. on University Drive at Hill Street - south of Hwy 147.
Authorities tell ABC11 that the victim was in a green Toyota Camry.
Police are looking for a suspect who ran off on foot.
The man who was shot was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say it is unclear if the crime was random.
University Drive was blocked for about two hours as police investigated.
