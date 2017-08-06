Man shot at Durham Burger King

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Police are investigating after a man was shot at a Durham Burger King Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers were called to South Alston Avenue after reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found that a young man had been shot in the chest and then ran to a near by home.

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition; police have not released his identity.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
