Man shot at Durham Burger King

DURHAM (WTVD) --Police are investigating after a man was shot at a Durham Burger King Sunday afternoon.
Around 3:30 p.m., officers were called to South Alston Avenue after reports of a shooting.
When police arrived, they found that a young man had been shot in the chest and then ran to a near by home.
The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition; police have not released his identity.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.