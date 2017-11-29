Man shot in Durham County home invasion

Durham County deputies are searching for an armed gunman who wounded a man during a robbery in the 200 block of Breedlove Avenue in Durham early Wednesday.The Durham County Sheriff's Office said they got the call around 5:40 a.m.The victim's condition is unknown and detectives are not yet releasing his name.Anyone with information that could assist with their investigation is urged to call the Durham County Sheriff's Office at (919) 560-0900 or Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. Durham CrimeStoppers offers a reward for information leading to an arrest in felony cases only.