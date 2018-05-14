Man shot, killed at Mother's Day cookout in Henderson honoring stillborn daughter

EMBED </>More Videos

Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Henderson. (Credit: Henderson police)

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) --
A father and son are charged with murder after a shooting at a Mother's Day cookout in Henderson.

In an exclusive interview with ABC11, the woman who put on the party --Tau Strong -- said it was a tribute to her daughter's memory.

Strong invited 25-year-old Jaylin Jones, the father of her child who was stillborn, to the cookout.

Her live-in boyfriend, 21-year-old Scottie Lee Bates II, and his father, 59-year-old Scottie Lee Bates, were also on the guest list.

Police say the younger Bates shot and killed Jones at the cookout.

"They didn't even know each other," Strong said of Bates and Jones. "It just happened so fast. We were just together. Partying and having a good time."

Strong said Bates was intoxicated and upset.

"Me and him were arguing and I told him to just go and leave with his daddy," she said. "I don't want to do this on my day. So we were just arguing and shoving."

"It was like 'BOW, BOW!' I'm like 'what the world.' Everybody started running," said witness Krishna Bobbitt.

Strong said the father and son left after the shooting.

Henderson police arrested them a short time later. They are both charged with murder.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingfatal shootingmurderhomicideHenderson
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fuquay-Varina police: Man ran over, killed 16-year-old who tried to take cell phone
Buried stories: Historic mothers of Oakwood Cemetery
NCAE president responds to 'teacher union thugs' comment
First lady Melania Trump undergoes kidney surgery
Sanderson High lockdown lifted; 3 other schools received threats
About 6,000 without power in Raleigh due to fallen tree limb
Raleigh City Hall evacuated briefly due to bomb threat
Margot Kidder, who portrayed Lois Lane in 1978 film "Superman," dies
Show More
School districts warn parents ahead of '13 Reasons Why' Season 2 release
Families' feud sparks huge brawl at resort
Officials warn beach-goers about rattlesnakes at Outer Banks
Supreme Court gives states go-ahead to allow betting on sports
5-year-old girl attacked by large bear in yard
More News