Man shot to death in Johnston County was wearing body armor

Police investigate a fatal shooting in Princeton on Monday.

A man wearing body armor was shot to death following an argument in the town of Princeton in Johnston County.It happened in the 300 block of S. Elm Street.Witnesses told police there was an argument, followed by gunfire.The man was found in the road with a gunshot wound to the head. His identity has not been released.Police Chief Tyrone Sutton said the victim's body armor indicates he had clearly tried to prepare for something before he arrived in Princeton.Sutton said the victim's brother had been in an argument earlier Monday with three suspects in the shooting and the victim arrived to help his brother when the argument escalated and shots were fired.No arrests have been made.