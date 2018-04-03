Man shot to death in Johnston County was wearing body armor

EMBED </>More Videos

A gunshot victim was found dead in the street in Princeton on Monday.

PRINCETON, NC --
A man wearing body armor was shot to death following an argument in the town of Princeton in Johnston County.

It happened in the 300 block of S. Elm Street.

Witnesses told police there was an argument, followed by gunfire.

The man was found in the road with a gunshot wound to the head. His identity has not been released.

Police investigate a fatal shooting in Princeton on Monday.



Police Chief Tyrone Sutton said the victim's body armor indicates he had clearly tried to prepare for something before he arrived in Princeton.

Sutton said the victim's brother had been in an argument earlier Monday with three suspects in the shooting and the victim arrived to help his brother when the argument escalated and shots were fired.

No arrests have been made.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
body foundjohnston county newsdead bodyPrincetonJohnston County
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Top Stories
Campbell Uni. student accused of asking boy for sexually explicit photo
1 dead after police chase, crash on S. Eastern Blvd in Fayetteville
Snow this weekend? Probably not
Tractor-trailer crashes into barrier on Durham Freeway, driver hurt
Durham authorities investigating another threat against Nordstrom
Durham police identify dirt biker killed in crash
Advocates worry about Grindr sharing users' HIV status
NC man goes to gas station to satisfy juice craving, wins $100K
Show More
Panera reportedly exposed customer's information for 8 months
Mother allegedly used stun gun to wake son for Easter church service
Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Tatum announce split
Couple forced child to drink toilet water, police say
Cary intersection getting a facelift
More News
Top Video
Apex man captures 'pollen storm' on home surveillance camera
Campbell Uni. student accused of asking boy for sexually explicit photo
Durham authorities investigating another threat against Nordstrom
Tractor-trailer crashes into barrier on Durham Freeway, driver hurt
More Video