ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING

Man shot while retrieving gun from oven's broiler

(Shutterstock)

WARREN, Ohio --
Police say they've solved a shooting in Ohio that left a man wounded.

The oven did it.

The Vindicator in Youngstown reports 44-year-old Robin Garlock received wounds to both shoulders while trying to retrieve a handgun he'd hidden inside the broiler unit of his oven.

Warren police say Garlock put the gun in the broiler because children were coming over.

His girlfriend, unaware of the gun's presence, turned on the oven Sunday to bake. Police say she called out to Garlock when she thought she heard a gunshot fired outside. Police say Garlock was struck by bullets or bullet fragments when they exploded inside the gun.

Warren is 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland.

No charges have been filed against the oven.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidental shootingohioOhio
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING
VIDEO: FBI agent's gun accidentally discharges in nightclub
Off-duty deputy's gun accidentally fires at NC bowling alley, fragment strikes child
2 toddler boys killed in separate gun accidents in Virginia
DA: Man did the 'right thing' by pleading guilty to shooting Durham girl
More accidental shooting
Top Stories
Search for baby whose disappearance prompted AMBER Alert continues in NC
Designer Kate Spade found dead at 55
Makeover: Miss America scraps swimsuit, evening gown competitions
Fayetteville man arrested in 2006 rape case of 13-year-old
Doctor alerts woman on HGTV of lump on her throat
Trump cancels Eagles White House visit
Missing Asheville woman's car found in Wyoming engulfed in flames
New details tie suspect to 6 killings in Arizona; targets appear connected to divorce
Show More
FREE and $1 movies all summer long!
Cars narrowly miss woman found sleeping on roadway
J. Cole's home in Fayetteville vandalized
Only a few of Guatemala volcano's dead have been identified
Wake County Board of Commissioners approve budget
More News