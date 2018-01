A man was slashed while riding the subway in Manhattan on Tuesday morning.The victim sleeping on the train when another person apparently tried to grab his wallet around 4:45 a.m.They got into a dispute and the victim was slashed in the face at the Spring Street station in SoHo.He was taken to New York Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital with a non-life threatening injury.Police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene, possibly on a subway train.