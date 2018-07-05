Man struck by lightning at Durham swim and tennis club

EMBED </>More Videos

Man struck by lightning at Durham swim and tennis club (WTVD)

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
A food truck customer was struck by lightning Thursday at Fairfield Swim & Tennis Club in Durham.

It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the club in the 7600 block of Rosemont Parkway.

The Durham Fire Department said the 74-year-man was standing in the food-truck line, holding an umbrella, when he was struck.

The man was conscious when he was rushed to the hospital.



He was taken to UNC for treatment of burns.

Officials did not immediately disclose his identity.

The recreation center was having its weekly food truck day when it started to rain and lightning struck a tree.

The lightning traveled down the tree and struck the man. Eyewitnesses initially told ABC11 that they thought a food truck operator had been struck by lightning but Durham FD officials clarified it was a customer who was injured.

EMBED More News Videos

Joel Brown has the latest on a man struck by lightning in Durham.



The victim's condition is unknown but a lightning strike is considered critical because of the burns and the effect it has on the body, particularly the heart, said DFD Deputy Chief Chris Iannuzzi.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lightningman injureddurham county newsDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Man shoots woman, turns gun on self in Brier Creek home
Pilot suffers minor injury after plane crash near Louisburg airport
Hitchhikers surprise NC driver with 'Wagon Wheel' performance
Statue of Liberty climber speaks out: 'I went as high as I could'
Cary police looking for man accused in at least five business break-ins
Pregnant woman, unborn child killed during crash in Zebulon
New warning after Raleigh mother loses townhouse to grill fire
Virginia couple charged after 12 pounds of pot discovered at RDU
Show More
Scott Pruitt resigns as EPA head; successor a coal mining insider
24-year-old accused of killing 7-month-old she was babysitting
Fayetteville officer on leave after fight at adult entertainment club
Tupac murder: Police close to making arrest, report says
Mom shoots man trying to steal SUV with her kids inside
More News