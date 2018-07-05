Man struck by lightning at Durham swim and tennis club

The lightning strike victim in Durham was holding this now singed umbrella when the “boom” came from the sky. Victim was knocked to the ground, but still conscious when ambulance arrived. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/K6qinAcAwH — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) July 6, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3713181" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joel Brown has the latest on a man struck by lightning in Durham.

A food truck customer was struck by lightning Thursday at Fairfield Swim & Tennis Club in Durham.It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the club in the 7600 block of Rosemont Parkway.The Durham Fire Department said the 74-year-man was standing in the food-truck line, holding an umbrella, when he was struck.The man was conscious when he was rushed to the hospital.He was taken to UNC for treatment of burns.Officials did not immediately disclose his identity.The recreation center was having its weekly food truck day when it started to rain and lightning struck a tree.The lightning traveled down the tree and struck the man. Eyewitnesses initially told ABC11 that they thought a food truck operator had been struck by lightning but Durham FD officials clarified it was a customer who was injured.The victim's condition is unknown but a lightning strike is considered critical because of the burns and the effect it has on the body, particularly the heart, said DFD Deputy Chief Chris Iannuzzi.