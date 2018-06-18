Durham police investigating deadly hit-and-run on North Duke Street

Durham police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed while using the crosswalk at North Duke Street and Horton Road. (WTVD)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed while using the crosswalk at North Duke Street and Horton Road.

Police said around 2:30 Monday morning the man was using the crosswalk when an unknown driver hit him and fled the scene.

Details are very limited at this time.

Officials have not released the man's identity or details about a possible suspect(s) or car involved.

Police have closed off the area while they continue to investigate.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
