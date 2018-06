| Traffic Alert |



CSX Train stopped impacting downtown roadways. Will be stopped for extended period of time. Use an alternate route. — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) June 23, 2018

A man was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with a broken foot and non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a train in Fayetteville Friday night.Officials say the CSX freight train struck the man around 8:45 p.m.The train has since been moved.