Man seriously injured in Durham shooting; suspect at large

DURHAM (WTVD) --
A man is in the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries following a shooting Monday night.

According to Durham police, the incident happened just before 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of Camden Avenue.

Officers said the unidentified victim was transported to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time; however, an investigation is ongoing.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
