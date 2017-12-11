DURHAM (WTVD) --A man is in the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries following a shooting Monday night.
According to Durham police, the incident happened just before 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of Camden Avenue.
Officers said the unidentified victim was transported to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information is available at this time; however, an investigation is ongoing.
Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.