Man turns himself in for 2017 homicide at Fayetteville Motel 6

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
One man is behind bars after turning himself in for the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man at a Motel 6 in Fayetteville last year.

Police said 21-year-old Elvin Morrison, of Hope Mills, turned himself in around 9 p.m.

He, along with three others, is accused of fatally shooting Calvin Louis Balckshire Jr.

The incident happened at the Motel 6 on Cedar Creek Road on Jan. 19, 2017.

He was charged with first-degree murder and booked into the Cumberland County Jail under no bond.
