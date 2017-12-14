Authorities in Cumberland County are asking for the public's help finding a man in connection with a fatal shooting.The shooting happened late Wednesday evening in the 2400 block of Balaam Drive in Hope Mills.When Cumberland County Sheriff's deputies arrived, they found 49-year-old Terry Leake in the front yard of a home with a gunshot wound.He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.Detectives are currently looking for a person of interest named Kevin McLean. He is in his 40s and was last seen driving a white Yukon.If you have information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at (910) 323-1500.