Texas man who says he was 'dating' 11-year-old girl facing charges

EMBED </>More Videos

Police report man admitted to "dating relationship" with 11-year-old (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
A 19-year-old who told investigators he's dating an 11-year-old girl who lives in his trailer park is now facing a felony charge.

The sexual relationship came to light when Jose Daniel Hernandez reportedly tried to check the girl out of school twice in May. The school principal talked to the girl, who said she had been having sex with Hernandez, and showed the principal text messages between them.

The girl told an investigator that she had been dating Hernandez for about four months. Court documents show that she said they first had sex around Valentine's Day, when she snuck out of the house to see him.

Hernandez reportedly admitted to investigators that he was in a dating relationship with the girl and knew she was 11 years old. He admitted having sex with the victim, court documents state.

Hernandez is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years of age.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex crimesex assaultchild sex assaultHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Storm off NC coast could become tropical depression
1 dead, 3 injured after SUV hits car, pushes it into tree in Durham
Man calls police over black neighbor, baby at pool
'Charlie's Cooler:' Widow carries on husband's good deeds
Mother sends out warning after son's feet were burned by light up tennis shoes
Investigators will never know cause of Carowinds parking lot fire
Beryl becomes first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season
London mayor OKs 'Trump Baby' balloon during POTUS visit
Show More
Kroger to host career fair for employees affected by Triangle closures
Man struck by lightning at Durham swim and tennis club
Singer Chris Brown arrested for felony assault in Florida
Surveillance video captures explosion during OK fireworks show
12-year-old girl scares off intruder with kitchen knife
More News