Man with gun tattoo on face arrested for gun possession

JUSTIN DOOM
A man in South Carolina with gun tattoo on his face has been arrested for illegally possessing a gun.

Michael Vines, who is federally prohibited from possessing a firearm, allegedly tried tossing away a loaded .38-caliber revolver after a recent car accident and was spotted by firefighters responding to the scene, police said.

The Greenville firefighters alerted Greenville Police, who provided details of the arrest on the department's Facebook page.

GPD officers recovered the weapon and charged Vines with unlawfully carrying a firearm in addition to driving under a suspended license and driving too fast for the current conditions.

It is unknown at this time whether Vines has hired an attorney.
