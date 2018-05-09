Man, woman seriously injured in shooting east of downtown Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

A man and a woman were shot Tuesday evening on St. Augustine Street at E. Jones Street, east of downtown, Raleigh Police said. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Raleigh police are investigating a double shooting Tuesday night.

Officers said a 48-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were shot on St. Augustine Street at East Jones Street, east of downtown, just after 9 p.m.

They both were transported to Wake Med in serious condition.

Police charge man in death investigation near N.C. State campus
Raleigh police have charged a man in connection with a murder investigation near the NC State campus Tuesday evening.


No one is in custody; the shootings remain under investigation.

Those with any information are asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP (4357) or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
double shootingraleigh newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police charge man in death investigation near N.C. State campus
Warrants: Franklin High 'hit list' student made 2 more lists
Police: Man unseats Sharpsburg mayor, gets arrested for DWI
Dog rescued from Colorado wastewater treatment plant
Raleigh family terrorized during home invasion robbery
Driver shot at after honking horn
High school accused of throwing away lunches
Boy mourns beloved horse after it was electrocuted
Show More
Cary firefighters rescue teen who got stuck in chimney
Rep. Pittenger of NC loses to Baptist pastor
Language barrier a challenge for Hurricane Maria kids in Cumberland schools
FOUND: Raleigh police have located 12-year-old girl
Troubleshooter: Car scam could drive you into the poorhouse
More News