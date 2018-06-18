The man in the foreground (royal blue shirt) is seen working on the deck before the yellow-jacket attack.

A contractor tearing out a deck at a Wake County home is lucky to be alive.He was stung by wasps Monday morning and had an allergic reaction sending him into cardiac arrest according to the man who owns the home."He instantly went into shock, passed out, heart stopped," Kevin Gahn told ABC11.He added, "The next thing I knew there was EMTs, police everywhere down here. They worked on him for 45 minutes, I guess, doing chest compression because he had no pulse."Gahn said the contractor was working with another man who turned out to be his son-in-law.He said the two had torn out some floorboards on one section of the deck when they moved to the stairs leading to a porch.Apparently, there was a nest under the porch.Gahn said the son-in-law told him the man was only stung twice but quickly passed out.Paramedics immediately gave the man an injection, but with his heart stopped, it wasn't circulating in his system.Gahn said he assumed that's why they never gave up on chest compressions."I assume that moved the medicine around and got him going again. It was amazing. He left here with a weak pulse, but he had a pulse," he said.The contractor, who lives in Creedmoor, is listed in critical condition at Rex Hospital in Raleigh.Gahn credited paramedics and the contractor's son-in-law for saving the man's life.He said the son-in-law performed CPR until paramedics arrived."I was quite relieved. Everyone here was quite relieved. Those EMT's did a great job. Amazing," he said. "They just stayed on it, stayed on it, stayed on it, stayed on it, brought him back around."