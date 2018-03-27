Manhunt ends but Garner police still searching for man after pursuit

Armed officers canvassing woods and properties after a high speed chase. Lots of police activity near Old Stage and Grovemont Rd. Police say pursuit that ended with person jumping out and running. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/emzRVb8YUK— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) March 27, 2018
Garner police, the Wake County Sheriff's Office and the State Highway Patrol searched the area of Old Stage and Grovemont roads.
The latest
- One police officer injured and taken to WakeMed
- Suspect was wanted for Raleigh home invasion
- 19-year-old still on the run, however active manhunt is over
According to police, the suspect -- later identified as 19-year-old Willonte Jamal Miller-Torres -- was wanted by Raleigh police for a home invasion.
Suspect from pursuit on Old Stage Rd is Willonte Jamal Miller-Torres, 19, of Raleigh. Suspect is still wanted. Police were not able to locate him after the pursuit. The injured officer is being treated at Wake Med. pic.twitter.com/mD2SIknjIW— Garner Police (@GarnerPolice) March 27, 2018
Authorities say two Garner police cars were involved in a crash with the suspect car -- a black Acura -- during the pursuit.
Per @GarnerPolice: the suspect who jumped and ran from their officers was wanted by @raleighpolice for a home invasion. One officer injured in pursuit was taken to @WakeMed. Still active search at this hour. #DEVELOPING #abc11 pic.twitter.com/4EwGHKOnnV— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) March 27, 2018
One officer was injured and taken to WakeMed for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the search is not related to the Garner stabbing from Monday night, in which a man is still on the run after allegedly stabbing his wife and assaulting a teenager.
Here’s a closer look at the car police were chasing. The driver crashed in a ditche, then took off running. Several armed officers in around now searching for their suspect. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/QlYjM0moxk— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) March 27, 2018
The man who took off is described as a black man with long hair, wearing a gold jumpsuit.