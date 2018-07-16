Manhunt underway after Caldwell County deputy shot during traffic stop

A manhunt is underway in Caldwell County after a deputy was seriously injured after being shot during a traffic stop late Sunday night. (Credit: WSOC)

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. --
A manhunt is underway in Caldwell County after a deputy was seriously injured after being shot during a traffic stop late Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Cheraw Road, not far from Lenoir.

Officials told WSOC that the unidentified deputy was wearing a bulletproof vest but was hit below it.

The deputy was flown to a Charlotte hospital where he was rushed into surgery.

His condition is unclear at this time.

Law enforcement officials said the suspect was driving a blue Toyota sedan.

No other details about the suspect have been released.

The sheriff's office and the State Bureau of Investigations are working the investigation.
