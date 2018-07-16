CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. --A manhunt is underway in Caldwell County after a deputy was seriously injured after being shot during a traffic stop late Sunday night.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Cheraw Road, not far from Lenoir.
Officials told WSOC that the unidentified deputy was wearing a bulletproof vest but was hit below it.
The deputy was flown to a Charlotte hospital where he was rushed into surgery.
His condition is unclear at this time.
Law enforcement officials said the suspect was driving a blue Toyota sedan.
No other details about the suspect have been released.
The sheriff's office and the State Bureau of Investigations are working the investigation.