DURHAM COUNTY NEWS

Deputies investigating after man's body was found in driveway of house for sale in Durham County

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies investigating body found at abandoned house in Durham County (WTVD)

DURHAM COUNTY (WTVD) --
The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found at an abandoned house Monday morning.

Deputies said around 4:30 a.m. the unidentified man was found at in a driveway at a house for sale in the 4000 block of Leesville Road.



Authorities on scene said they're investigating the "suspicious death," as they do not believe the man died of natural causes.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
body founddurham county newscrimesuspicious deathDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DURHAM COUNTY NEWS
ABC11 Together presents $5,000 for NCCU scholarships
Durham police: 17-year-old's death ruled case of self-defense
Durham man arrested on child porn charges
A look at Triangle-area traffic and road conditions
More durham county news
Top Stories
Man's back, leg injured during Cumberland County shooting
US gun maker Remington files for bankruptcy protection
SUV flips over during Wake County hit-and-run
Duke falls in overtime to Kansas, 85-81
Fayetteville's Lee Vasi makes her American Idol debut!
Police investigating threats made against Southpoint Mall
Stormy Daniels, in '60 Minutes' interview, says she had sex with Donald Trump once
Police: 1 shot, another beaten in Raleigh home invasion
Show More
Are we done with snow?
Man gets trapped between 2 buildings in Hawaii
How big was the March for Our Lives crowd?
All American Marathon draws thousands
Family escapes, but fire burns Johnston County home
More News
Top Video
Man's back, leg injured during Cumberland County shooting
SUV flips over during Wake County hit-and-run
Coach K on Kansas loss
Grayson Allen on Kansas loss
More Video