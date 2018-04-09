19-year-old man killed in Raleigh shooting identified

A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Raleigh early Saturday. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
There are still a lot of unanswered questions about a shooting in Raleigh over the weekend that left a 19-year-old man dead and a 22-year-old man facing robbery charges.

Police identified the man who died as 19-year-old Deandre Carney.



Carney would have turned 20 years old on April 29.

The shooting happened in the 4200 block of Brintons Cottage Street around 4:51 a.m.

When officers arrived they found Carney dead from gunshot wounds.

An 11-year-old boy was also injured in the shooting. At last check, he was in stable condition.

Police also found a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds. That man -- identified as Willie Richardson -- is being treated at Duke hospital. He is charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, first-degree burglary, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

In a 911 call, a resident of the neighborhood told dispatchers that someone rang her doorbell and then ran off. Moments later they heard six gunshots and someone yelling for help.

The connection between all of the people involved is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
