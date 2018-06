A major landslide one mile north of the 74A and Highway-9 junction has NC-9 closed.The slide happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officials estimate the debris is 20 feet high and 30 feet wide.Officials said it will be at least a couple of months before the road is completely cleared, WLOS reported.The fire department has evaluated the area and does not believe anyone was in the path of the landslide when it occurred.