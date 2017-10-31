McDonald's manager seriously injured in Durham robbery

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Durham are investigating an overnight robbery at a McDonald's restaurant that seriously injured a manager.

It happened after midnight at the McDonald's on Tower Road.

Police said two armed, masked men used the drive-thru window to get inside the fast-food restaurant.

Officials said the suspects demanded money and roughed up the manager, causing serious injuries.

At least one shot was fired during the holdup.

ABC11 will update this story as more details become available.

