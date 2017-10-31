McDonald's manager seriously injured in Durham robbery

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --Authorities in Durham are investigating an overnight robbery at a McDonald's restaurant that seriously injured a manager.
It happened after midnight at the McDonald's on Tower Road.
Police said two armed, masked men used the drive-thru window to get inside the fast-food restaurant.
Officials said the suspects demanded money and roughed up the manager, causing serious injuries.
At least one shot was fired during the holdup.
