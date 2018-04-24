EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3386930" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kevin Hart speaks to media after visiting Meek Mill in prison. Watch his news conference from April 24, 2018.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has directed Judge Brinkley to immediately issue an order releasing rapper Meek Mill on bail, according to Mill's lawyer.The decree was handed down Tuesday afternoon.Mill, whose given name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, was sentenced in November to two to four years in prison for violating probation on a roughly decade-old gun and drug case.Mill issued the following statement regarding the release:Mill's Lawyer said the following: