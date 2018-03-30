Megachurch pastor indicted on $3.5 million fraud

JUSTIN DOOM
A former religious adviser to President George W. Bush has been accused by federal prosecutors of defrauding investors of $3.5 million.

Pastor Kirbyjohn Caldwell and a business partner, Gregory Smith, sold millions of dollars of worthless Chinese bonds, telling investors to "remain faithful and that they would receive their money," according to documents obtained by ABC Houston station KTRK.

Both men could face significant jail time and be forced to forfeit assets.

Caldwell's lawyer tweeted out a statement, according to KTRK, that said his client was "falsely accused" and "would be absolved."

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Iconic 'Nights in Rodanthe' house up for sale
Fans of pioneering Raleigh jazz station WSHA 'heartbroken' by sale
Widow of Pulse nightclub shooting acquitted of all charges
Under Armour, MyFitnessPal data breach affects 150 million users
Teenage Walmart shooting suspect arrested, Durham Police say
South Carolina a step closer to medical marijuana legalization
Suspect in Kentucky officer's death killed in Tennessee
Judge accused of sneaking into home, stealing woman's underwear
Show More
Family Dollar to pay $45M in gender bias lawsuit settlement
EXCLUSIVE: Missing soldier's family comes to NC to join search
Woman carrying child slashes man's neck on GoDurham bus
California judge rules coffee should carry cancer warnings
Garner man wanted in wife's stabbing arrested in Virginia
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at Durham Walmart
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives across the country
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
More Photos