Melania Trump steps out in London for event with British schoolchildren

While President Donald Trump met with Prime Minister Theresa May Friday morning, First Lady Melania Trump set out for London to meet up with May's husband, Philip May, at London's Royal Hospital for an event with British schoolchildren and veterans.The first lady met with school children who showed her how they make poppies -- a British symbol in that stands in tribute to fallen service members -- that are sold to raise money for veterans on Armistice Day and, in an apparent nod to Mrs Trump's "Be Best" initiative that promotes children's interests, chatted with a group of kids about their efforts to be the best they can be. Trump, who took direction from a young girl, made a poppy of her own and could be seen later handing it off to a staff member for safe-keeping.Along with the school children, the first lady was joined by Chelsea Pensioners, British Army veterans who are residents at the Royal Hospital and are famous for their scarlet coats.Melania Trump later posed with a group of children holding U.S. and British flags and standing behind a banner that on one side had a British flag and read "Be the Best You Can Be" and on the other, had an American Flag and the first lady's "Be Best" logo.The first lady even tried her hand at the very-British game of lawn bowling, crouching down her heels and a color block dress designed by British designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham as she made her best effort to roll the ball - referred to as a wood - as close as possible to a smaller ball - referred to as a jack. The children then erupted in applause to her good roll.The first lady will be with the president later Friday for a visit Windsor Castle for tea with the Queen, a visit to which the first couple is looking forward."My wife is a tremendous fan of hers," the president said in his interview with the British tabloid "The Sun."