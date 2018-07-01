EMBEZZLEMENT

Menchie's franchise owner charged for embezzling over $158,000 in taxes

EMBED </>More Videos

Menchie's franchise owner to appear in court for embezzlement charges. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A local Menchie's franchise owner will appear in court Monday after being charged for embezzling $158,019.12 in state and local sales taxes.

Thai Bao Doan, 39, of Durham, was charged with one count of embezzlement of state property, six counts of embezzlement of Wake County property and six counts of embezzlement of Durham County property.

NC Department of Revenue officials say the money was taken from Dec. 2011 to Sept. 2017.

Doan appeared before a Wake County magistrate and was placed under a $150,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Wake County District Court on Monday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
embezzlementwake county newsRaleighWake CountyDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EMBEZZLEMENT
Former Carrabba's employee arrested for embezzling over $14,000
Search warrants show investigation into Wake Register of Deeds is not over
Fire chief in Johnston County charged with insurance fraud
Date set for embezzlement trial of former Wake Register of Deeds
More embezzlement
Top Stories
SILVER ALERT: Police looking for missing Raleigh 11-year-old boy
RECALL: Wish Bone recalls House Italian dressing for allergen alert
Burlington police looking for 2 men who broke into Circus Foods
Rally turns violent in Portland, Oregon
Police: Rocky Mount man dies after aggravated assault
One dead, nine injured after boat explosion in the Bahamas
Raleigh hosts immigration policy protests along with other US cities
Police investigating after car crashes into Fayetteville antique store
Show More
Neighbors call police on 12-year-old boy cutting grass
Proposed legislation could make lynching a federal crime
North Carolinians driving to South Carolina to buy fireworks
Protesters denounce family separation in cities around the country
Woman falls through ceiling while trying to escape from Canadian police
More News