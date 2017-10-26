Methodist U. religion professor charged with sexual exploitation of minors in Wake County

Steven Brey

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A religion professor at Methodist University in Fayetteville is charged with sexual exploitation of minors in Wake County.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Cary police arrested 53-year-old Steven Brey this week in connection with the case that stems from an incident in 2015.

According to arrest warrants, Brey sent an undercover Cary police detective 18 different video files of children engaging in graphic sexual activity.

Brey is charged with 18 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

He appeared in court Thursday where a judge denied a request to lower his bond, keeping it at $1 million.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
teacher arrestedsex crimescumberland county newswake county newsreligionFayettevilleWake CountyCumberland County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Thief swipes elderly woman's tricycle - last gift from husband
Durham Police investigate after man shot
1 killed, at least 4 injured in Sampson County crash
Town council approves new IKEA location in Cary
Do you have unclaimed money waiting for you?
Chapel Hill Police: Son killed mom inside home for sale
Arrest made in Halifax County quadruple murder
NC at center of debate over concealed handguns
Show More
Parents charged in death of infant found rotting in swing
I-Team: Trump declares opioid emergency, but what's next?
Raleigh women's prison officer assaulted by inmate
Woodlake residents file lawsuit over damaged dam
Wayward deer smashes into downtown Raleigh business
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Rescuing big cats in Chatham County
PHOTOS: Mountain fall leaves on display
It's the last day of the NC State Fair!
PHOTOS: Are you brave enough for Panic Point?
More Photos