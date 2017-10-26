A religion professor at Methodist University in Fayetteville is charged with sexual exploitation of minors in Wake County.Cary police arrested 53-year-old Steven Brey this week in connection with the case that stems from an incident in 2015.According to arrest warrants, Brey sent an undercover Cary police detective 18 different video files of children engaging in graphic sexual activity.Brey is charged with 18 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.He appeared in court Thursday where a judge denied a request to lower his bond, keeping it at $1 million.