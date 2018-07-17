LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

MGM Resorts reportedly files lawsuits against Las Vegas mass shooting victims to avoid liability

MGM Resorts International is reportedly suing more than 1,000 victims of the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting. (John Locher/AP Photo)

LAS VEGAS --
MGM Resorts International is reportedly suing more than 1,000 victims of the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, it's an effort to avoid any liability claims from the massacre.

Fifty-eight people died when a gunman opened fire at a country music concert outside Mandalay Bay hotel.

The company, which owns Mandalay Bay and the Route 91 Harvest Festival venue, argues it cannot be held responsible for the deaths and injuries from the shooting and all claims "must be dismissed."

