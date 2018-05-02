Military plane crashes near airport in Georgia

Military c130 down at 21 and Gulfstream Rd. Avoid the area. 21 shut down until further notice. pic.twitter.com/6hUqwmkNUu — IAFF574 Savannah (@IAFF574) May 2, 2018

The Air Force says a National Guard cargo plane has crashed near an airport in Savannah, Georgia.In a tweet, the Chatham County Emergency Management Agency says the plane crashed Wednesday at the intersection of two roads.The Savannah Morning News reports the C-130 plane was from the Air National Guard 165th Airlift Wing. It crashed around 11:30 a.m.There was no immediate word of injuries.