Military plane crashes near airport in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. --The Air Force says a National Guard cargo plane has crashed near an airport in Savannah, Georgia.
In a tweet, the Chatham County Emergency Management Agency says the plane crashed Wednesday at the intersection of two roads.
Military c130 down at 21 and Gulfstream Rd. Avoid the area. 21 shut down until further notice. pic.twitter.com/6hUqwmkNUu— IAFF574 Savannah (@IAFF574) May 2, 2018
The Savannah Morning News reports the C-130 plane was from the Air National Guard 165th Airlift Wing. It crashed around 11:30 a.m.
There was no immediate word of injuries.