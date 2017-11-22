Missing 12-year-old girl found in Fayetteville

Authorities in Fayetteville have found the 12-year-old girl who was reported missing after she did not return home from a friend's house Tuesday.Police were asking for the public's help Wednesday morning after Kierra Perry, a student at Luther Nick Jerald's Middle School, did not return home after she left to go to a friend's house from the school.Officials were alerted about Kierra's disappearance when her mother woke up later in the evening and realized her daughter was not at their Murchison Road home.Authorities said they located the girl at her friend's house, but no additional information has been released at this time.