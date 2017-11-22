Missing 12-year-old girl found in Fayetteville

Kierra Perry (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Fayetteville have found the 12-year-old girl who was reported missing after she did not return home from a friend's house Tuesday.

Police were asking for the public's help Wednesday morning after Kierra Perry, a student at Luther Nick Jerald's Middle School, did not return home after she left to go to a friend's house from the school.

Officials were alerted about Kierra's disappearance when her mother woke up later in the evening and realized her daughter was not at their Murchison Road home.

Authorities said they located the girl at her friend's house, but no additional information has been released at this time.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing girlFayettevilleFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
HOLIDAY TRAVEL RUSH: Long lines at RDU, wet roads
Conflicting messages muddy probe of alleged state-fair assault
Student gets a forever family after asking teacher to adopt him
US Navy plane with 11 aboard crashes into Pacific; 8 found
I-Team: Bad news gets worse for homeowners insurance premiums
Knightdale massage parlor allegedly charged for sex
Girl, 4, injured when car crashes into Apex home
'Partridge Family' star David Cassidy dies at 67
Show More
Teen accused of attacking girlfriend, decapitating puppy
Wake Schools superintendent Jim Merrill to retire
2 Minnesota politicians resigning over sexual misconduct
Family pets shot, killed by bow and arrow at Falls Lake
Injured Orange HS football player now able to stand, eat
More News
Photos
Triangle places in National Gingerbread Competition
PHOTOS: North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival
PHOTOS: 2017 AMAs red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Raleigh Christmas Parade
More Photos