Missing 4-month-old Burlington girl found; Amber Alert cancelled

BURLINGTON, NC (WTVD) --An Amber Alert issued Tuesday morning for a missing 4-month-old Burlington girl was canceled after she was found just hours after going missing.
Police said Eliana Nichole Serrato was found just before 5:30 a.m. in Gibsonville, just west of Burlington.
Her alleged abductor was 19-year-old Ruben Lara Hernandez.
The pair was last seen traveling north on 512 South Ireland Street in a red Toyota Camry, NC license plate VD93714.
ABC11 is working to learn the relationship between Hernandez and Eliana.
Those with any further information are asked to call police at (336) 693-8202, (336) 229-3500, or 911.