Missing 4-month-old Burlington girl found; Amber Alert cancelled

Eliana and Ruben Hernandez

An Amber Alert issued Tuesday morning for a missing 4-month-old Burlington girl was canceled after she was found just hours after going missing.Police said Eliana Nichole Serrato was found just before 5:30 a.m. in Gibsonville, just west of Burlington.Her alleged abductor was 19-year-old Ruben Lara Hernandez.The pair was last seen traveling north on 512 South Ireland Street in a red Toyota Camry, NC license plate VD93714.ABC11 is working to learn the relationship between Hernandez and Eliana.Those with any further information are asked to call police at (336) 693-8202, (336) 229-3500, or 911.