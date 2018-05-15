Missing 4-month-old Burlington girl found; Amber Alert cancelled

EMBED </>More Videos

An Amber Alert issued Tuesday morning for a missing 4-month-old Burlington girl was canceled after she was found just hours after going missing. (Credit: NCDPS)

BURLINGTON, NC (WTVD) --
An Amber Alert issued Tuesday morning for a missing 4-month-old Burlington girl was canceled after she was found just hours after going missing.

Police said Eliana Nichole Serrato was found just before 5:30 a.m. in Gibsonville, just west of Burlington.

Her alleged abductor was 19-year-old Ruben Lara Hernandez.

Eliana and Ruben Hernandez



The pair was last seen traveling north on 512 South Ireland Street in a red Toyota Camry, NC license plate VD93714.

ABC11 is working to learn the relationship between Hernandez and Eliana.

Those with any further information are asked to call police at (336) 693-8202, (336) 229-3500, or 911.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
amber alertmissing girlnorth carolina newsBurlington
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man killed, woman critically injured in Fayetteville shooting
2 injured in shooting on Bighorn Drive in Fayetteville
Fuquay-Varina police: Man ran over, killed 16-year-old who tried to take cell phone
Waffle House choking incident on minds of frustrated Warsaw residents
Raleigh businesses may get big boost from teacher rally
Civil rights lawyers: Waffle House workers to blame for Warsaw choking incident
I-Team: How much do teachers in North Carolina get paid?
Man shot, killed at Mother's Day cookout honoring stillborn daughter
Show More
Neighbors: Upgrades to dangerous Johnston County intersection not helping
Kratom: A dangerous opioid or natural panacea?
Hope Mills Police seek armed bank robbery suspect
Sports gambling gets the go-ahead; what happens next?
NCAE president responds to 'teacher union thugs' comment
More News