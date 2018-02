Law enforcement in Johnston County has located the two missing elementary school students, according to school officials.The two students attend Powhatan Elementary in Clayton and are 8 and 9 year old boys.The boys walked away from the playground at recess around 1:45 p.m., and made their way into the woods, Stacy Beard with the Town of Clayton said.They were found in a nearby neighborhood.Parents have been notified and the kids were reunited with their families.