Missing Raleigh 11-year-old boy found safe

#Breaking officials have just found Raleigh 11-year-old who has been missing since Friday. The child is in a white tee shirt. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/KvtOxvLPDE — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) July 2, 2018

Several Cary officers out searching greenway off Evans Road near Weston Pkwy. Not sure if search is in connection to missing 11-year-old Raleigh boy, who was last seen Friday. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/58njmUGfAd — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) July 2, 2018

Tyquon Malik Brewington, 11, who was missing since Friday, has been found.Brewington was found near a wooded area off Evans Road by Cary officers.A Silver Alert was issued Sunday morning for Brewington.He was last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt with grey sleeves and a dark grey photo on the front, black pajama pants with green boxed designs, and black flip-flops.Brewington is 4' 3" inches tall and weighs 82 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.A previous Silver Alert was issued for Tyquon in September 2017.