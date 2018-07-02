MISSING CHILDREN

Missing Raleigh 11-year-old boy found safe

Raleigh 11-year-old found (WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Tyquon Malik Brewington, 11, who was missing since Friday, has been found.



Brewington was found near a wooded area off Evans Road by Cary officers.



A Silver Alert was issued Sunday morning for Brewington.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt with grey sleeves and a dark grey photo on the front, black pajama pants with green boxed designs, and black flip-flops.

Brewington is 4' 3" inches tall and weighs 82 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

A previous Silver Alert was issued for Tyquon in September 2017.
