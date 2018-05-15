Missing woman, abductor may be headed to NC, FL deputies say

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman who may have been abducted. (Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WTVD) --
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman who may have been abducted.

Deputies believe 23-year-old Kourtney Leino was kidnapped by 23-year-old Matthew Dalton AKA Rice Chapman.

Leino has red hair and green eyes.

Authorities said the pair might be headed to North Carolina and Virginia in a two-door Nissan Altima with the Florida license plate HLHK17.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing girlnorth carolina newsfloridaFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Burlington man assaults girlfriend, flees with their 4-month-old
Man killed, woman critically injured in Fayetteville shooting
Young boy attacked by pit bull surprised with trip to Disney World
California restaurant won't allow loud children inside
Woman visits inmate, gets arrested on drug charges instead
Parents furious after son named 'Most Likely to Bomb the U.S.'
Fuquay-Varina police: Man ran over, killed 16-year-old who tried to take cell phone
David Tepper expected to sign Panthers purchase deal
Show More
2 injured in shooting on Bighorn Drive in Fayetteville
Waffle House choking incident on minds of frustrated Warsaw residents
Raleigh businesses may get big boost from teacher rally
Civil rights lawyers: Waffle House workers to blame for Warsaw choking incident
I-Team: How much do teachers in North Carolina get paid?
More News