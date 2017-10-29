Indiana mom 1 year sober after overdose photo went viral

EMBED </>More Videos

An Indiana mother said a picture taken during her darkest hour has helped her turn her life around.

HOPE, Indiana --
An Indiana mother said a picture taken during her darkest hour has helped her turn her life around.

A police photo from October 2016 showed Erika Hurt passed out in her car with a heroin syringe still in her hand and her 10-month-old son in the backseat.

Hurt later said she was embarrassed by that photo but that it was a "big eye opener" that turned her life around.

This week, she is celebrating a year of sobriety.

She missed her son's first Thanksgiving, Christmas, and birthday while in jail but said she's not going to miss any more of her son's life.

She said her son -- and the photo -- have given her "the true desire" to stay sober.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
overdosedrug arrestmother chargedfeel goodfamilyu.s. & worldIndiana
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Orange Co. deputies investigate fatal shooting
Car slams into Wake County beauty supply store
House fire in Apex causes significant damage
Worker wears black face 'costume' at Staples store
Highway Patrol: Pedestrian struck in Cumberland County
Knightdale woman critical after shooting in Raleigh
Puerto Rico gov seeks to cancel $300M Whitefish contract
Confusion coming with California's legal marijuana
Show More
Father of slain 9-year-old Fayetteville boy breaks silence
Doctors prepare for deep dive into Las Vegas shooter's brain
NC college to cover tuition cost for some next year
Man arrested for having mannequin heads filled with meth
Questions over Hurricane Maria death toll in Puerto Rico
More News
Top Video
Students hurt in Johnston County school bus crash
Heroes in the Park honors Durham mayor's legacy
Father of slain 9-year-old Fayetteville boy breaks silence
Equine therapy for veterans coming to Cumberland County
More Video