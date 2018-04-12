RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --A Raleigh mom who allegedly admitted to giving marijuana to her 1-year-old baby will not get supervised visits to see her child, at least for now, a judge ruled Thursday.
Brianna Ashanti Lofton's attorney made a motion to amend the condition in her bond that prohibits her from seeing her baby.
The public defender told the court that Child Protective Services felt supervised visits between the two would be appropriate.
The prosecutor objected, arguing that the state had not been informed of any of that information by CPS.
The judge denied the motion.
Lofton is facing charges of felony child abuse, contributing to delinquency and possession of marijuana after a video surfaced on Facebook of the baby smoking marijuana.
The 10-second video showed the hand of an adult off-screen holding what appears to be a cigarillo to the child's lips. The child then appeared to inhale and puff smoke.
Allan Maldonado, 18, is also facing charges of contributing to the delinquency of a child and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance.